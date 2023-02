Music City Hit-Makers Sunday, April 23, 2023 – 8:00pm Nothing represents Nashville better than a songwriter and a musical vision. Music City Hit-Makers are award winning songwriters that offer acoustic performances of songs they penned for Nashville’s most notable stars and household names such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flats, The Dixie Chicks, Tim McGraw, Wynonna Judd, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton among many others! Who is the heart and soul of the Music City Hit-Makers? The stars are the songwriters themselves. These talented individuals are considered "the most famous people you’ve never heard of". They are Grammy Award winners and nominees with numerous ASCAP, BMI, CMA and ACM awards under their belts and an impressive number of 75 number one hits. This show features intimate, acoustic performances of Nashville’s most beloved songwriters as they perform the iconic hits for country’s biggest pop stars and living legends, all while sharing the unique, entertaining, comical and surprising tales of how each hit got made with each country star, bringing the audience back to the moment they first heard these songs. They're sure to deliver a never before seen, intimate, unplugged experience with a list of hits, including "Strawberry Wine" (Deana Carter), "Last One To Know" (Reba McEntire), "Bless the Broken Road" (Rascal Flats), "Whiskey and You" (Chris Stapleton), and "I Know You Won't" (Carrie Underwood). Originally carried out with a symphony orchestra and featuring arrangements by award-winning music director Charles Judge, Music City Hit-Makers has played over 80 shows in 25 different states, performed with the Hollywood Bowl and Ravinia Festival Orchestras, and was featured in Blake Shelton’s “Not-So-Family Christmas Special” on NBC TV Network. Tickets: $47, $39, $29, $25 (student) For tickets call the Box Office at 318-226-8555 www.thestrandtheatre.com