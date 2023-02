The Splendors of Italy Tour – June 12th to 25th

The Splendors of Italy will begin on June 12th and end on June 25th. This is a deluxe tour of this wonderful, picturesque country, Italy. This tour will be led by Will Andress, a well-known travel guide in this region.

Featured in this Italy travel tour will be luxurious hotels with minimum traveling about; four nights in Rome and Florence, three in Como, and one in Milan. In addition to the normally expected tourist sites in each region, numerous venues usually seen as extras are included such as small hilltop towns, vineyards, travel by coach, boats, and railway.

For more information and reservations, please call 318-469-5046 or email Landress@landresstravel.com