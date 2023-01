AARP Louisiana hosts Movies for Grownups on Wednesday February 22 nd in Bossier City

AARP Louisiana will host the movie “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” as part of the Movies for Grownups on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10 am CST at the Regal Louisiana Boardwalk Theatre located at 2 River Colony Drive in Bossier City, LA.

This film concerns Whitney Houston rise from obscurity to international fame in the 1980s to become one of the greatest singers of her generation.

This film screening will be offered FREE at no charge, but registration is required and seating if first-come first served basis.

Information about registration will be posted in early February 2023.