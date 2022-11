Fall 2022 concerts on November 13th and November 15 th – Free admission The Centenary Wind Ensemble, in collaboration with the Bossier Parish Community College Band, presents its Fall 2022 concerts Sunday, November 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Shreveport and Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City. The concerts are free and open to the public. The repertoire includes Shostakovich's Festive Overture, Dan Welcher's epic Americana Zion, the Mexican Danzon No.2 by Arturo Marquez, and Mussorgsky's grimly brilliant “Coronation Scene" from his opera Boris Godunov. The concerts open with a traditional march, John Philip Sousa's Black Horse Troop, and include Frank Ticheli's moving and sentimental Loch Lomond and Vaclav Nelhybel's Chorale, based on a medieval Bohemian chant.