2022 Louisiana Legends Festival on October 22, 2022 in Homer, LA The Louisiana Legends Festival Operating Committee is pleased to present the 2022 Louisiana Legends Festival on Saturday, October 22, 2022 downtown Homer, Louisiana, 10am-6pm. The annual festival will cover an eleven-block area centered around the historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse. The festival is a day packed with live entertainment, family friendly activities, delicious food, and antique shopping. Don't forget your lawn chair! Live entertainment will feature Blues, Gospel, Harmonica, Pop and Country music playing on 2 stages. Performing artists include: Barret Baber, Robert Finley, Leif Shively Band, Living Word Worship, Muzikology, Roshada Thompson, The Calvary Boys, The LaCour Trio and Don pope. The Historic Claiborne Parish Courthouse and Ford Museum will be open for tours during the festival. The festival area includes eight different courts each representing the history, people, business, and natural resources of Claiborne Parish. Courts will feature an Art Show, Famers Market, Outdoor Recreation, Car Show, 5K Run and Healthcare Court. There will be spaces for over 50 vendors and artists, local businesses will highlight shopping opportunities in Claiborne Parish. Local nonprofit organizations will be serving southern cuisine including jambalaya, chick and waffles on a stick, turkey legs, beignets, sweet potato cakes and many more mouthwatering dishes. Thanks to the dedicated work of our volunteers and the generosity of our valued sponsors, admission to the Louisiana Legends Festival is free. The Louisiana Legends Festival Legends Council is proud to announce that Dr. James R. Andrews is the 2022 Louisiana Legend Festival Legend. Dr. Andrews, a Claiborne Parish native, is internationally known and recognized throughout the world for his scientific and clinical research contributions in knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries and his skill as an otrhopaedic surgeon. Dr. Andrews will be recognized at the 2022 Louisiana Legends Festival. The Louisiana Legends Festival mission is to develop tourism focused events that celebrate the history, people, and resources of Claiborne Parish, promoting economic development, building financial support for the parish charity network and enhancing a positive image. The 2021 Louisiana Legends Festival provided a great day of entertainment and generated nearly $20,000 for local charities. Homer, Louisiana is an easy day trip for anyone between Dallas- Fort Worth, Texas to Jackson, Mississippi east and west and north and south from Little Rock, Arkansas to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Homer is located on US 79, less than 20 miles north of I-20 between Ruston and Minden, Louisiana. Mark your calendar and join us as we provide a great day of entertainment and a chance to honor Dr. Andrews! ### www.legendsfest.us Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lalegendfest @lalegendfest Run sign up https://runsignup.com/Race/LA/Homer/Legends5KRace