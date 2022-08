Expo and Taste on September 27th in Shreveport Make plans to attend the “Expo and Taste” event on Tuesday, September 27 th from 5 to 7 pm at the Summer Grove Baptist Church located at 8924 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. This Expo and Taste is presented by the Southern Hills Business Association. The Expo is open to the public with free admission and free parking. This will be a fun night to learn about many local businesses and to sample food from many restaurants in the area. Lots of swag and freebies. More information, please call 318-687-7808