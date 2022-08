SENIOR DAY EXPO will take place on Thursday October 27th in Shreveport!

Make plans to attend the largest senior/boomer expo in the State of Louisiana. The 12th annual “Senior Day Expo at the Louisiana State Fair” will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 10 am to 2 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport.

Admission is FREE and Parking is FREE. There will be lots of fun, entertainment, presentations, hundreds of giveaways, door prizes, health screenings, vaccines, and information from over 120 exhibitors.

Attendees can also register to win one of Five (5) special GRAND DOOR PRIZES valued at over $1,000 each. Must be present to win all door prizes.

We hope to see you at the Senior Day Expo on Thursday, October 27 th from 10 am to 2 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum.

For more information, visit www.thebestoftimesnews.com