Art A Licious 2022 on July 29th

July 29, 2022

Dennis Beckman Art Creations will be featured at Art A Licious 2022.

The 2022 Art A Licious Event will feature Art Creations by Dennis Beckman at Consortium Venue in Shreveport on Friday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $25 and will include appetizers. Proceeds to benefit 360 Sports and Training Academy. Dennis Beckman is the Fantasy Mask Creator at Enchanted Garden. Dennis has been creating masks for over 30 years. The 2022 Art event will be an evening to meet Dennis Beckman and see some of the beautiful art creations up close.