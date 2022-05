Shreveport Symphony concert on Thursday, June 2nd

June 2, 2022

SHREVEPORT SYMPHONY & GUITARIST JASON VIEAUX CLOSE THE SEASON ON JUNE 2

MAY 24, 2022, SHREVEPORT, LA - The Shreveport Symphony Orchestra (SSO) presents guitarist Jason Vieaux performing Joaquín Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez and more on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Shreveport. This concert was rescheduled from January 8 due to COVID-19. Concierto de Aranjuez Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m. First Baptist Church Shreveport (note venue change) Shreveport Symphony Orchestra Michael Butterman, conductor Jason Vieaux, guitar Mike Martindale, narrator Solo works for guitar: J.S. BACH Presto from Violin Sonata No. 1 ALBÉNIZ/Barrueco Asturias LOUIS ARMSTRONG/Vieaux What a Wonderful World DUKE ELLINGTON/Vieaux In a Sentimental Mood

Orchestral works: RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez STRAUSS Suite from Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme with narrator

Tickets are available online at shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863. Prices range from $20-$63. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10; student tickets are $15. The SSO's season sponsor is Willis-Knighton Health System. The concert sponsor is the Shreveport Times. About Jason Vieaux GRAMMY-winner Jason Vieaux , “among the elite of today's classical guitarists” (Gramophone), is described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.”

Jason recently made his debuts for Domaine-Forget Festival, Carmel Bach Festival, Wolf Trap, and made returns to San Francisco Performances, Caramoor, Ravinia, and Philadelphia Chamber Music Society. Other recent venues include the National Gallery of Art, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, the 92Y, Seoul Arts Center, and Shanghai Concert Hall. Jason Vieaux has performed as soloist with over 100 orchestras, including Cleveland, Toronto, Houston, Nashville, and Orchestra of St. Luke’s.

In March 2021, Jason Vieaux performed the premiere recording of a new solo work, “Four Paths of Light,” a new solo guitar suite dedicated to Vieaux by jazz legend Pat Metheny for his 2021 album Road To The Sun. Jason performed the live recording of Jonathan Leshnoff’s Guitar Concerto with Nashville Symphony in 2019 (Naxos). Jason’s passion for new music has also fostered recent premieres from Jeff Beal (House of Cards Symphony, BIS, 2017), Avner Dorman, Vivian Fung, Mark Mancina, Dan Visconti, and many more. Slated for 2022 release is a new solo Bach recording on Azica. Of his GRAMMY-winning 2014 solo album Play, the Huffington Post declared that Play is “part of the revitalized interest in the classical guitar.”

As a teacher, Vieaux co-founded the guitar department at the Curtis Institute of Music in 2011, and has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music for 25 years. Jason’s online Guitar School has subscribers from over 30 countries. About Mike Martindale A lifelong Shreveport/Bossier resident, Mike Martindale is a versatile character actor with over 30 years' experience in theater, radio, television and film. Recently, he was the narrator for the iPad app for the Oscar-winning short film, The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore, from Moonbot Studios, as well as narrator for The Numberlys.

Martindale has been part of the Shreveport theater scene for decades. Some of the roles he's played onstage include Oscar Madison in Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple, Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof, Thenardier in Les Misérables; Otto Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank, and The Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, to name a few.

On the big screen, Martindale has had roles in movies such as Playing for Keeps with Gerard Butler, Stephen King’s The Mist and TNT’s Memphis Beat, as well as several short films over the years with the Louisiana Film Prize. # # #

About the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra Since its founding in 1948, the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra (SSO) has become Louisiana's oldest continually operating professional orchestra and one of the most respected regional orchestras in the United States. The SSO's mission is: To Embrace - to embrace the community we serve and to be embraced by the same community; to broaden the level of supporters and their involvement with the orchestra; to work across the region with various arts organizations through cooperation and partnerships. To Enlighten - to educate; to enlighten the senses beyond the norm. To Experience - to provide the unique aesthetic experiences of live orchestral music; to give depth and enriching life; to connect people through music; to foster cultural diversity. To Excel - to foster artistic, organizational, and financial excellence. shreveportsymphony .com