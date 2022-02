Centenary College Book Bazaar on March 25th and 26th Who is ready for the next Book Bazaar? I hope that you are because the next Bazaar has been scheduled for March 25 & 26 in the Centenary College Fitness Center. Book Bazaar Centenary College Fitness Center (not the Gold Dome) Friday, March 25, 4 PM - 9 PM Saturday, March 26, 9 AM - 4 PM As per Centenary College policy: Masks are required for all unvaccinated guests.