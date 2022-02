Cirque du Soleil returns to Bossier City

on February 11 through 13th

The international touring company “Cirque du Soleil” has returned to Shreveport-Bossier City with performances on Friday, February 11 th; Saturday afternoon and evening, February 12th and Sunday afternoon February 13th. Over 60 talent persons will perform the high-energy and high acrobatic production of “OVO”, which means “egg” in Portuguese which showcases the imagination of awesome insects.

All performances are at the Brookshire Grocery Arena located in Bossier City.

Tickets are available online, but also can be purchased at the box office at the Brookshire Grocery Arena. For information, call (318) 747-2501