“Shreveport Rising – We’ve Come This Far by Faith” hosts several events in February Shreveport Rising- We’ve Come This Far by Faith hosts several events to shares the important stories of Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana’s civil rights movement in the past. This area had its own heroes in the fight for equality and justice including many families, churches, and individuals. Those heroes, like Pastor Harry Blake, C. O. Simpkins, Dr. E. Edward Jones, Mamie Love Wallace, Ann Brewster, and Bernice Smith have many stories to tell about their commitment to justice and freedom and how they changed the course of history for the Black community in Shreveport and across the nation. There are four events that will portray these past stories: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2pm – The Harry Blake and Dr. C. O. Simpkins, Sr. Commemorative March and Reception. In honor of the history September 23, 1963 Civil rights action by hundreds in Shreveport, this parade of praise will follow the original path of the peaceful protest starting a the Old Galilee, include Little Union Baptist Church and conclude with a reception at BTW High School. Friday, February 18, 2002 at 9 am – BTW Docudrama Exhibition. A special presentation of “Shreveport Rising” will be presented at BTW High School campus at no charge to attend to include and inspire the next generation of community, faith, and business leaders. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:30 pm – Strand Theatre located at 619 Louisiana Avenue in Shreveport “Shreveport Rising” We’ve Come this Fair by Faith” A gripping story of Shreveport and Northwest Louisiana’s Civil Rights movement will be told through dance, drama, songs, and images in a multimedia production written by nationally known playwright David Barr, choreographer Diane Maroney- Grigsby, and directed by Vincent Williams along with dozens of local artists participating in this one performance only. Tickets are $35 or $25 each. Tickets can be obtained by calling 318-226-8555 Monday, February 21, 2002 at 11 am – LSU-S Docudrama Exhibition. A special presentation of “Shreveport Rising” will be presented at LSU- Shreveport campus at no charge to attend to include and inspire the next generation of community, faith, and business leaders. For additional information, please call (318) 780-7144 or visit the Facebook page @ShreveportRising