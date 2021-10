Tribute through Music to honor those on Veterans Day The public is invited to attend a “Tribute through Music” at First Baptist Church of Shreveport located at 543 Ockley Drive on Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11, 2021 beginning at 6:00 pm to honor those who have served. There will be musical performances from the Sanctuary Choir, the FBS School Choirs, an Orchestra, and the River Cities Jubilee Chorus. For more information, call (318) 865-8414 or visit their website at www.fbcsshreveport.org