Caddo Sheriff to host Drug Take Back Day on October 23rd

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator said citizens can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, October 23, at Sheriff's Safety Town located at 8910 Jewella Avenue at the west end of the Summer Grove parking lot.

The event is part of the national Drug Take Back Day hosted twice each year by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Caddo Sheriff's Office, Shreveport Police Department, Louisiana State Police Troop G, and the DEA will be on hand at Safety Town from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to collect old, unwanted, and expired pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for proper disposal.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids can be dropped off. All identifying information including name, address, and prescription number should be removed. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted.

Those unable to attend the event at Safety Town this Sunday can bring their medications to the prescription drug take back box at Government Plaza, 505 Travis Street, open every weekday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Sheriff's Safety Town at 698-7233.