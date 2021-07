Upcoming AARP Louisiana Virtual Events Join AARP Louisiana at one of our many virtual events. AARP staff and volunteers work together to bring fun and informative virtual events and activities to you. We connect you with many community partner organizations that provide unique tools and programs to tackle issues that matter most to you and your family. Our events are for educational and enjoyment purposes, no products are promoted, and they are free. Avoiding Fraud and Identity Theft

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 11 am to 12 noon CDT



Identity thieves have both high and low-tech ways of stealing your identity, and we’ve got high and low-tech tips to keep your personal information safe. Join AARP Fraud Watch Network’s free workshop and arm yourself with the tools you need to spot a scam, and tips on how to avoid identify theft. Registration Link: https://aarp.cvent.com/stopfraud4 Telephone registration by calling TOLL FREE 1-866-448-3620