Area residents asked to share stories

December 4, 2020

Area residents are asked to share their stories to help reconnect a divided America. Storycorp which is a national nonprofit organization selected Shreveport as one of its four cities to get residents to share stories. Area residents are invited to participate in a 40 minute recorded session. Residents of all backgrounds and beliefs are encouraged to participate not until June 2021. For more information, visit their website at www.takeonesmallstep.org/Shreveport.