The Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - Feist-Weiller Cancer Center will host the ”Life Savers Online Auction” from Tuesday, October 20 to Friday, October 30. The auction will benefit cancer research and specific patient programs, including funds for transportation and pain medication for patients in need, cancer and sickle cell patient support groups, and art and music programs.

Open to the public, registration for the online auction is open now at www.lsuhsfoundation.org/lifesavers20 . The auction will have an insta-buy section where participants can shop and buy raffle tickets. A diverse selection of items available for auction include: a signed Drew Brees jersey, Florida vacation spots, restaurants, fun experiences, and more.

The auction is made possible by the presenting sponsor, Medic Pharmacy, along with other sponsors and generously donated items.