HOPEFUL “Alzheimer’s and Caregivers’ Symposium St. Matthew A.M.E. Church, Shreveport, LA, will present the 9th annual HOPEFUL “Alzheimer’s & Caregivers’ Symposium” as a virtual, 3-part series. The virtual sessions will be presented via ZOOM from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm (CST) on Saturdays, September 12, 19, & 26. Registrants will receive the ZOOM video and audio sign in information. This free educational conference was created to provide HOPE to Caregivers of individuals suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementia. Register at www.hopeful2020.eventbrite.com or leave a message at 318.605.0515.

Series 1 - September 12

Understanding Alzheimer's, Treatments & Clinical Trials Dr. Diana Kerwin, Geriatrician and Founder & President of the Kerwin Research Center in Dallas, TX will discuss Alzhemer’s disease, how to recognize its symptoms and current treatments for the illness. She will also provide information on the Alzheimer’s clinical research trials that are ongoing at the Center and how individuals can participate.



Nutrition & Exercise Rev. Natalie Mitchem, M.Div., Registered Dietician, and Executive Director of the A.M.E. Church’s Health Commission, Willingboro. N.J. Hypertension and diabetes are known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease. She will discuss how following a particular diet and regular exercise could prevent and/or delay Alzheimer’s disease.

Series 2 - September 19

Legal Issues for Alzheimer's Caregivers Attorney Joseph Gilsoul, Partner Gilsoul & Associates, Shreveport, LA. He will discuss the importance of having certain documents in place, in order to legally handle the affairs of someone impacted by Alzheimer’s.







Effectively Communicating & Managing Difficult Behavior Mrs. Natasha Bahr, LCSW, University of North Texas Health Science Center, Denton, TX. As a geriatric social worker, she will offer caregivers practical tips for positive communication with someone with Alzheimer’s and will model techniques to manage difficult behaviors.



Series 3 - September 26 Caregiving - Mr. Troy J. Broussard, Associate Director, Advocacy & Outreach - AARP Louisiana, Baton Rouge, LA. Caregiving is a journey. He will discuss how to prepare to become a Caregiver and share the many caregiver resources that are available through AARP.

What to Do When Starting a New Medicine - Dr. Sylvia Perry, President & Founder, PharmD Consultants of Texas, Dallas, TX. She will explore ways you can enhance the benefit and decrease the side effects of your medications. The Mrs. Melanie J. Thibodeaux Caregiver Award will be presented to two (2) caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. A nomination form may be requested at alzsym@hotmail.com or call 318.605.0515. AARP Louisiana is the Presenting Sponsor of the Symposium. Other sponsors include Mr. John Beuerlein of New York; United Healthcare, and Delta Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rev. Glenell Lee-Prut t is the Pastor of St. Matthew A.M.E. Church in Shreveport, LA. Mrs. Roslyn Thibodeaux Goodall conceived of and began producing HOPEFUL, as a free, annual Alzheimer’s education conference in 2012 to offer hope to caregivers. She has had eight (8) family members stricken with Alzheimer’s, an illness that affects African Americans at a two times greater incidence.