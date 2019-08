Cradle of The Stars Tours presents

The Culture and Culinary Tour of Shreveport/Bossier Tuesday, September 17, 2019 The Morning Tour (9:00 – noon) Music, History and Culture Tour $35. Per person Join us for fun and informative tours of: The historic Municipal Auditorium – Home to The Louisiana Hayride

The majestic Strand Theatre – Saenger Theatre’s flagship venue

Shreveport/Bossier’s Mardi Gras Museum and more… The Afternoon Tour (12:30 – 6:00) Shreveport/Bossier BBQ and Culinary Tour $ 80. Per person Real BBQ & More

Hickory Stick

Joe Cobb’s

Mahaffey Farms

Silver Star Smoke House *Special offer Both tours – only $ 90. Save $25. *Must pay by September 10, 2019



Johnny Wessler 318-393-3274 Johnny.Wessler@gmail.com