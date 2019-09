Tri-City Fun Tours to Branson on November 10th to 14 th Tri-City Fun Tours offers guests to visit Branson, Missouri from November 10th to 14th. This special trip includes round-trip transportation aboard one of our luxury motor coaches with a tour guide, four nights hotel accommodations, two hour guided tour of Branson, a Gifts of Lights drive through display, admission to seven fabulous Branson shows, eight meals, a side trip to Table Rock Dam and visit to Branson Landing. Tour will depart at 7 am from Longview and 8 am from Bossier City on Sunday, November 10th. Seats are limited. For more information and reservations, please call 318-747-4754. Join us along with your family and friends to visit Branson. Call 318-747-4754 or visit their website at www.tricitycharter.com