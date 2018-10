Veteran’s Day Concert on November 11th at First Baptist Church of Shreveport The public is invited to attend the Veteran’s Day event on Sunday, November 11th beginning at 5:30 pm at First Baptist Church of Shreveport. This event will include the First Baptist Choir along with the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra to honor those who serve and have served our country via a tribute through music and song. All persons are invited to attend this free concert, especially veterans and their family members and active military personnel and their family members.