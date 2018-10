The James Burton Christmas concert on December 8th at Margaritaville Casino The James Burton International Guitar Festival presents "The James Burton Christmas Concert: Memories of Elvis” live at Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City, on Saturday, December 8th, at 8:00 p.m.



This concert features your favorite guitar player, Mr. James Burton, as well as Estelle Brown of the Sweet Inspirations and other very special guests. Johnny Earthquake is acting as Master of Ceremonies. The show will feature Christmas music as well as some of the artists’ favorite songs and, of course, a tribute to Elvis spotlighting James and Estelle. The Foundation is also thrilled to be presenting donated guitars again this year to veterans of our armed forces.



Tickets are $30 each for general admission, and $100 each for VIP. VIP tickets grant access to a very special experience at 6pm….a ‘pre-show’ interview and Q&A session with Elvis’ close friends, James Burton, Estelle Brown and Sam Thompson, Elvis’ bodyguard and Linda Thompson’s brother. Hear personal stories regarding Elvis and have a chance to ask YOUR questions to the panel.



Estelle Brown - Elvis’ Backup Singer



Estelle Brown was formerly with ‘the Sweet Inspirations’, a quartet of female gospel singers backing many legends over the years. Brown and the Sweet Inspirations’ lives changed forever in 1969 when they received a call from Presley to be a part of his touring band. Brown and The Sweets toured with Elvis until his untimely death in 1977 and worked with Elvis on some of his most iconic Elvis recordings and concerts, including the “Aloha From Hawaii” concert.



Sam Thompson - Elvis’ Bodyguard



Sam Thompson first met Elvis in November 1972. At the time Elvis, was dating Sam's sister, Linda Thompson. As an officer with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Elvis and Sam became fast friends. Sam traveled with Elvis on road tours from 1972 until 1976. In July 1976, Sam went to work full time for Elvis, as his personal bodyguard and tour advance man. Sam was present at the recording sessions of eight albums and accompanied Elvis on 10 separate road tours, including 130 concert and stage performances.



Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com , by phone at the James Burton Foundation office at 318-424-5000 or at the Margaritaville Retail Store!