Evening with Broadway Star Ashley Brown on October 27th

October 27, 2018

THE SSO PRESENTS AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY STAR ASHLEY BROWN ON OCTOBER 27 On Saturday, October 27 , the Shreveport Symphony presents an evening with vocalist Ashley Brown. "The most versatile and noteworthy young talent on the Broadway stages" (Showbiz Chicago), Brown triumphed in the title role in Broadway's Mary Poppins and played Belle in Beauty and the Beast. WILLIS-KNIGHTON MASTERWORKS SERIES AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY STAR ASHLEY BROWN Saturday, October 27 - 7:30 PM

First Baptist Shreveport, 543 Ockley Dr.

Michael Butterman, conductor Tickets are available online at www.shreveportsymphony.com or by phone at 318-227-8863. Ticket prices range from $15-$66. A three-concert pops series package is available starting at $99 (for concerts on Oct. 27, Dec. 16 and May 4). The SSO's season sponsor is Willis-Knighton Health System . The concert sponsor is Shreveport Symphony Business Council and the guest artist sponsor is Blanchard Walker.