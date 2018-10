The Bossier City Makers Fair returns this Saturday October 20th, 2018.

Open from 10am-6:00pm at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

The Bossier City Makers Fair is a celebration of handcrafted goods, crafts, arts, and foods. The Bossier Makers Fair will feature over 100+ Makers and Artisans! It will take place October 20th from 10am-6:00pm at the Louisiana Boardwalk with FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING.

The event features a large all handcrafted fair showcasing artisans that will be selling everything from paintings to knitting, upcycled furniture to soap, jewelry to pottery, home décor to clothing, unique foods to exotic seasonings, and so much more. Meet the makers and get all your shopping done by buying local, one of a kind creations.

Grab a bite to eat, shop the handmade maker booths, and enjoy the atmosphere. We will have live music, and fun activities for the whole family. Face Painting, Bubbles, Bounce Houses, Balloons, and Games in a family friendly environment.

This event is being held to encourage the growth of our local makers, artists, crafters, and musicians. All while supporting our local community. Did we mention its FREE!

Looking for unique gifts for yourself, friends, or family? Join us October 20th from 10am-6:00pm at the Bossier City Makers Fair. It’s where the makers are!