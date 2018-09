AARP Louisiana Hosts Member Tailgate Party

October 21st with Former Dallas Cowboy, Everson Walls

Join AARP Louisiana for an AARP Member Tailgate Party on Sunday, Oct. 21st during the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins football game. Everson Walls, Grambling State University alumnus, former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants defensive cornerback will serve as the special guest.

Everson will share information on playing with the Dallas Cowboys, provide commentary during the game, and be available for photos and autographs.

Details for this event are listed below:

DATE: Sunday, October 21, 2018

TIME: 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. – Media Interviews

2 p.m. - Meet & Greet with Everson Walls

3:25 p.m. - Game Kick-off

LOCATION: Diamond Jacks Casino and Resort (Ballroom)

711 DiamondJacks Blvd

Bossier City, LA 71111

REFRESHMENTS : Tailgate food, snacks and refreshments will be served during the event.

This event is FREE. You must register to attend by visiting online: https://aarp.cvent.com/AARPLA2018MemberTailgateEvent or by calling 1-877-926-8300.

For more information contact Linedda McIver at (504) 485-2161 or Troy J. Broussard at (225) 376-1144