Shroud of Turin Presentations in Shreveport during October 2018 The Cathedral of St. John Berchmans of Shreveport invites the general public to attend the following presentations regarding “The Shroud of Turin” on October 11, 12, and 13 to be held in the Parish Hall of the Cathedral located at 939 Jordan Street in Shreveport, Louisiana. Date and Time: Thursday, October 11th at 6 pm Location: Parish Hall Subject: “CSI Jerusalem Talk” with Russo Breault Examine the scientific evidence of the crucifixion; what may have happened in the tomb, and the exploration of the post-resurrection body as related in Scripture. Admission: Free admission Date and Time: Friday, October 12th at 6 pm Location: Parish Hall Subject: “Buffer Dinner and Shroud Panel Discussion on: Does the Shroud really contain the face of Jesus” Six Expert Panelists will include Dr. John and Rebecca Jackson, Russ Breault, Barrie Schwortz, Dr. Cheryl White, and Father Peter Mangum Admission: Ticketed event at $50 per person Date and Time: Saturday, October 13th at 9 am Location: Parish Hall Subject: “Morning Talk about the Shroud of Turin” As a member of the 1978 Shroud of Turin Research Team, Dr. John Jackson will share his research and findings on scientific and forensic evidence about the Shroud. Admission : Free Admission For additional information, please call (318) 221-5292