Taste of South Shreveport and Business Expo on October 16th The public is invited to the “Taste of South Shreveport and Business Expo” which will be held on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Summer Grove Baptist Church located at 8924 Jewella Avenue in Shreveport. Admission and parking is FREE. Attendees will be able to taste food and beverages from businesses located in South Shreveport and to learn about the services and products offered by businesses who will be exhibiting. There will be door prizes and other giveaways. This is event is proudly hosted by the Southern Hills Business Association. For more information, please call 318-990-2737 or visit the website www.southernhillsshreveport.org