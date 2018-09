The Bossier Council on Aging along with area health related agencies, will host a one-stop “Fall Health Fair” on Wednesday, September 26, 2017, at 706 Bearkat Drive, Bossier City, LA, from 9:00am – 12:00pm.

Local medical professionals, members of law enforcement, Medicare and other agencies with services for the aging will be on hand to share their valuable information. Walgreen’s and Walmart Neighborhood Market Pharmacy will provide vaccinations for Flu, Tetanus, Pneumonia, and more, with your Medicare card. St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical Ministry is offering Diabetes screening and other basic health information. LifeShare Blood Center will be onsite this year for donations and informational purposes. New to our event this year is Partners in Wellness, a joint group of Women’s Wellness professionals providing mobile mammograms with prior appointments. Partners in Wellness will be scheduling the mammograms for women aged 40 and up by contacting Jennifer Green at JGreen2@lsuhsc.edu.

There is no charge to attend the Health Fair and it is open to the senior public. Those wishing to attend and receive any vaccinations are requested to call the council prior to the day of the event, to ensure plenty of medicine is on hand.

As an added feature, burger plates will be available for all to enjoy at a cost of $5pp from 11:30 am to 12:30pm. Pre-payment is required for the lunch plates.

For additional information concerning the fair or how to exhibit, contact Marilyn at Bossier Council on Aging: 318-741-8302.