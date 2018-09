J&W Music presents the

Shreveport / Bossier City

Vintage Guitar and Musical Gear Show!

September 8-9, 2018

10 am – 6 pm each day

Clarion Hotel and Convention Center

4000 Industrial Drive, Bossier City, LA 71111 Ph. 318-747-0711

Admission each day is $8 in Advance or $10 at the door

Active Duty/Veteran $8 anytime! GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!



Purchase Advance tickets at J&W Music Company

5450 Barksdale Blvd #200, Bossier City LA 71112 Ph. 318-507-5096



Vendors : Booth spaces are 10x10; early registration is $100 per booth until July 31 ($125 per booth after July 31). Hotel Rates are $69/night (mention the Guitar Show).



Sponsors: Contact us to highlight your business at our event.

Questions? Contact John 318-507-5096 or Gary 318-658-3973

at J&W Music or email us at jandwmusiccompany@gmail.com





BUY SELL TRADE!!



A JW Entertainment LLC Company