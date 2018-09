Life Savers Gala Ball to be held on September 15th in Shreveport

The Feist-Weiller Cancer Center of LSU Health Shreveport will host its “Life Savers” Gala Ball supporting cancer research and treatment in our community on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7 pm in the Riverfront Ballroom of Sam’s Town Casino and resort in Shreveport. This year’s theme is “Boots and Bikers” There will be dinner, open bar, and a silent auction. Music and Dancing with “The Wonderfuls”. Attire is casual western or biker.

For more information and tickets, please call Darlene Whitake at 318-813-1485.

Over the past 20 years, the proceeds from the Life Savers Gala have funded 33 local idea grants totaling $1.6 million. Scientists have leveraged this local money into $14.3 million in national grants.

For more information, visit www.feistweiller.org