Join us for a spectacular evening at Carnivale Masquerade!



We'd like to invite you to our first annual "Carnivale Masquerade Ball" benefiting First Chance starting at 7pm on Saturday, September 15th at 601 Spring Event Venue in Shreveport, LA.



Join us for a spectacular event with phenomenal champagne and full bar service brought to you by Southern Beverage Company and Eagle Distributing of Shreveport , a spread of delectable hors d'oeuves provided by River City Grille and magnificent live music from Magnolia Mae !



This a formal attire event so ladies get those evening gowns ready and men suit up! Masks are optional but highly encouraged!



Doors open at 6:30!

Valet parking will be available!



All proceeds of this event will benefit First Chance , a local non-profit organization that provides trauma kits and physician led training to law enforcement personnel across Louisiana. Contact us at 318-218-6267 if you are interested in attending!