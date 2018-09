Shreveport churches host a fair-trade Mission Marketplace on November 2 and 3

at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Shreveport

The Mission Marketplace event is in its 11th year. It features handmade items for sale – foods and beverages, jewelry, pottery, woven baskets, candles, scarves, dolls, soaps, purses and Christmas items from artisans.

Mission Marketplace is a faith-based, ecumenical initiative to improve the lives of people all over the world by hosting a yearly "market" where fair-trade gifts are sold. "We’re teaching feed a man a fish and you will feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and he will eat for life," said Christy Kennedy. The event allows the unique opportunity to continue to support those who have learned to fish, she explained.

All proceeds go back to the mission to support underdeveloped nations fight poverty and give the artisans a chance to proudly sell their wares. Local non-profits and ministries also participate.

A preview event runs Friday, November 2nd from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for a $10 admission. There is no cost Saturday, November 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Broadmoor Methodist is located at 3715 Youree Drive in Shreveport, LA 71105.