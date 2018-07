LOUISIANA STATE EXHIBIT MUSEUM TO PRESENT

JEFFREY GIRARD’S CADDO ARCHAEOLOGY BOOK LAUNCH

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and the Friends of LSEM announce the launch of a new book by Jeffrey S. Girard, “The Caddo and Their Ancestors: Archaeology and the Native People of Northwest Louisiana.”

The Summer Educational presentation on Caddo archaeology will be in the East Wing Auditorium and begins promptly at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 22, 2018. The book signing and reception will follow the presentation and the author will be available for discussions until 4:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

Jeffrey S. Girard served as regional archaeologist for the Louisiana Division of Archaeology and retired from the faculty of Northwestern State University after twenty-six years. He was Louisiana Archaeologist of the Year in 2015.

“We are so fortunate to offer Jeff’s book and presentation to the public, as LSEM has a comprehensive collection of Caddo artifacts,” according to Nita Cole, Curator. “Jeff’s book consolidates over 14,000 years of Caddo history of a people who lived right here in Northwest Louisiana. By analyzing archaeological sites and artifacts Girard’s book provides a greater understanding of how this enduring culture lived and thrived.”

Published by LSU Press, Girard’s hardcover book contains 160 pages, including 30 halftones, 12 maps, and 21 charts. Copies of the book will be available for signing by the author.

The public is invited to visit during regular museum hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum is located at 3015 Greenwood Road, between Hearne and Jewella Streets.

