Hot Rods and Healing Richie Event to be held on July 14th

A fundraising event “Hot Rods and Healing Richie” will be held on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 3 to 6 pm at Savannah Grand located at 4770 Brandon Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111. Bring the whole family. There will be live music and a food truck. Also, there will be $3 Raffle Tickets.

Register by 3pm on July 14th your vehicle or motorcycle for $30 to be entered in the judging for 1st, 2nd, or 3 rd place trophies. There are limited number of spaces, so please email to aryan@slm.net to register your vehicle or motorcycle soon. Thank you for participating and attending this fundraiser to fight cancer.