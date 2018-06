Dining with Diabetes to be held in Shreveport beginning on August 7th

A four part educational series on diabetes will be held at the LSU AgCenter Caddo Parish office on August 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2018 at 6:00 pm located at 2408 East 70th Street in Shreveport, LA 71105. This program helps adults at risk for type 2 diabetes, who are pre-diabetic, or who have diabetes and their families/caregivers learn how to manage their condition through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control, and label reading. Participants have the opportunity to sample healthful foods using the concepts taught in class.

The program will be conducted by Abigail Scallan, Registered Dietitian and Area Nutrition Agent with the LSU AgCenter. Participants will receive all information presented at each class.

Cost is $40 to attend and is open to the public.Please call (318) 226-6805 by July 13, 2018 to pre-register for these four classes. Seating is limited.

Tuesday, August 7 – Session 1: What is Diabetes?

Tuesday, August 14 – Session 2: Carbohydrates and Sweeteners

Tuesday, August 21 – Session 3: Fats and Sodium

Tuesday, August 28– Session 4: Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber

**You should attend ALL four sessions**