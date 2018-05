“Disability and Rehabilitation Expo” on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Louisiana State Exhibit Museum 3015 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA 71109 Proudly sponsored by Snell’s Orthotics and Prosthetics Hosted by The Best of Times magazine and radio show Featuring the popular TBT Poker Rally Snell ’s Orthotics and Prosthetics of Shreveport and The Best of Times, the monthly magazine and radio show for “those of us 50+” in Northwest Louisiana, will be presenting a “Rehabilitation and Disability Expo” on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 10 am to 2 pm at Louisiana State Exhibit Museum located at 3015 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. This Expo is FREE and open to the public. The expo is designed to empower people with disabilities of all ages with needed information, resources, and technology to enhance their lives. A wide variety of businesses, agencies, and organizations will be providing information about general health, rehabilitation, and disability products and services. There will be several FREE educational presentations, as well as the awarding of many door prizes. Parking is FREE. Adding to the fun, there will be a “TBT Poker Rally” contest to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, where eligible contestants, age 21 and older, would become eligible to win valuable prizes. In order to qualify, a contestant will simply visit five (5) of the many exhibitors to donate at least 1 canned good or non-perishable item per booth to receive a sealed envelope containing 1 poker card. After a contestant obtains five (5) sealed envelopes, he/she will submit their poker hand entry. The ten (10) top prize winners will be determined by the ranking of the highest five card stud poker hands and will be awarded valuable prizes. Sealed envelopes must be presented for judging no later than 1:30 pm. Prizes will be awarded at 1:45 pm. Door prize winners and poker rally contest winners must be present to win. For more information about this expo and poker rally contest, please call (318) 636-5510 or email gary.calligas@gmail.com.