Creative Art Connection Meeting to highlight Nancy Martin

WHAT: Creative Art Connection Monthly Meeting WHERE: 630 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA WHEN: May 14, 2018, 6 -8pm FEATURED ARTIST : Local artist Nancy Martin will be demonstrating a Batik process using watercolor and hot wax. It is a fun process that may be used on other surfaces. Batik is an ancient art originating in Bali using fabric. ADMISSION: Free INFORMATION: Carolyn Pitts (318-965-0798) or Beverly Maleby (318-861-3324)