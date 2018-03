Friends of Shreve Memorial Library host Spring Book Sale

The Friends of Shreve Memorial Library will host their Spring Book Sale Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8. The sale features thousands of items including books, rare books, video games, DVDs and CDs. The sale will take place at Shreve Memorial Library Main Branch located at 424 Texas Street in downtown Shreveport, in the basement.

On Saturday, the public will be able to shop the Book Sale from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Prices for the sale range from $0.75 to $2.50, with Collector’s Corner items individually priced. Some items are even free!

There will be a Members Only Preview Sale on Saturday, April 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Members will get first pick. Those not currently a member of Friends of Shreve Memorial Library can become a member at the door by paying the annual membership dues of $5.00.

The Friends of Shreve Memorial Library is a nonprofit, all volunteer organization committed to raising funds and supporting programs that enhance learning, reading and a love of the library throughout Caddo Parish. All proceeds from the Spring Book Sale will be used to promote public library services and programs.

For more information about the book sale, go to www.shreve-lib.org .

Shreve Memorial Library

424 Texas Street

Main Library Basement

Saturday, April 7

Preview Sale (members only)

9:00 AM – 12:00 noon

Public Sale

12:00 noon – 5:00 PM

Sunday, April 8

Public Sale

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM