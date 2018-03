A Royal Evening of Words from the Wise Banquet to be held on April 28th

Help with Benefit Programs, LLC is proudly presenting “A Royal Evening” an annual “Words from the Wise” Banquet to be held on Saturday April 28, 2018 from 2 to 6 pm at Ralph & Kacoo’s restaurant located at 1700 Old Minden Road in Bossier City, LA 71111. The public is invited to join the healthcare advocates for this life changing and intriguing event to provide wisdom, but also live entertainment, photographer, delicious food, raffle, and door prizes galore. Tickets are $50 per couple or $30 per single person. For information and reservations, please contact Tanja Robinson at (318) 560-5817 or Sheneda Huckaby at (318) 218-6700.