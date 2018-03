318 Restaurant Week to be held March 13 to 17th – with $10 lunches and $20 dinners 318 Restaurant Week , an initiative launched in 2016 by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners, returns March 13-17, 2018. With more than 35 restaurants currently on-board to offer lunch and dinner specials throughout the week and five special, one-night-only dining experiences in the works, the 2018 edition of 318 Restaurant Week is poised to be the largest to date. The participating restaurants include: Abby Singer’s Bistro, Athena Greek and Lebanese Grill, Bella Fresca, Bistro Byronz, Bon Asiana Care, Cork & Barrell, don Juanz Baja Beach Tacos,, El Mono LA, Flying Heart Brewing, Frank’s Louisiana Kitchen, Frank’s Pizza Napoletana, Giuseppe’s Pastacafffe, Glenwood Tea Room, Ki’ Mexico, Marilynn’s Place, Market 104, PizzaRev Taproom, Real BBQ Place and More, Rotolo’s Pizzeria, SALT Shreveport, Southern Faire, Strawn’s Eat shop, Teja’s Kitchen, The Levee, The Port Grill, Twisted Root Burger, and Whisk Dessert Bar. The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s burgeoning restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menus and one-night-only dining events. Visit the website at www.318restaurantweek.com to view a list of $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials that will be offered by participating restaurants. That list is being updated regularly as restaurants submit their offer details to 318 Restaurant Week organizers.