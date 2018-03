Annual Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators on March 24th The 6th annual “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” will be held on Saturday, March 24th from 12 noon to 4 pm at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. Free admission, but Gumbo samples are at $2.00 each. All proceeds of this event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, (www.vyla.org) a nonprofit organization which provides a community caring for children, youth, and families in crisis. To register your cooking team by the deadline of March, visit this website at www.gumbogladiators.com.