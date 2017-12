Mini-Med School at LSU Health will begin on March 6th

Mini Med School is scheduled to take place Tuesdays in March (March 6, 13, 20, 27) from 5:30 – 7pm. Launched in 2012, this popular program gives community members an insider’s view of the medical school as they learn from LSU Health Shreveport faculty. Classes start the evening of March 6 and continue every Tuesday through March 27. Cost for the Mini Med School is $40 and includes a white lab coat for each participant, or $20 for past participants.

For more information call (318) 675-8789 or visit their website at http://www.lsuhscshreveport. edu/about/CommunityOutreach/ Mini-Med-School/mini-med- school