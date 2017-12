Health and Wellness Expo 2018

Saturday February 18, 2018 from 9 am to 5 pm

Shreveport Convention Center

KTAL-NBC6 and local non-profit “Fit for Life” will host a one day expo event dedicated to health, wellness, fitness and nutrition. This expo will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2018 from 9 am to 5 pm at the Shreveport Convention Center in downtown Shreveport. Admission is FREE to all ages.

There will be many exhibitor booths which will include a variety of medical, health, and wellness providers giving lots of valuable information and giveaways to attendees Throughout the day long expo, there will also be several keynote speakers offering beneficial information on a variety of topics. In addition, there will be free workout classes and free demonstrations.

The Best of Times magazine and radio show is one of the key sponsors of this year’s expo. They will be broadcasting their weekly Saturday morning radio talk show “live” beginning at 9 am from the Health and Wellness Expo on NEWS RADIO 710 KEEL and 101.7 FM and streaming live at www.710KEEL.com.

For additional information about this expo, please call (318) 294-0445