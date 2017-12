Night of Praise

Friday January 12, 2018

Beginning at 6:30 pm

Calvary Baptist Church

9333 Linwood Avenue

Shreveport, LA

26th year of this event. FREE admission. This year's event will feature: The Allen Family, The Steel Magnolias, The Voices of Louisiana College, Calep Lewis, Jack Cowley, and Ammer Gayle Whatley



For more information, please call (318) 347-4370