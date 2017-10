Drawing for Grand Door Prize of Trip to China

October 26, 2017

2017 Senior Day Expo on October 26th offers a fabulous Grand Door Prize! “10 day trip for two to China, courtesy of Nexus Holidays” Another important reason to attend the 2017 Senior Day Expo on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 10 am to 3 pm in the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport is that you will have the opportunity to win a fabulous Grand Door Prize!

The Grand Door Prize “China Delights 10 Days” consists of a 10 day trip for two to China, compliments ofNexus Holidays and The Best of Times. The Grand Prize Package, which is valued at $1,700, includes a 10 day, 8 night trip for two (2) persons to travel to China, including airfare from DFW airport and within China, hotel stays, most meals, guided tours, tips, taxes, and fees. The China Delights 10 Days Tour Number NHF01B is subject to certain conditions and availability.

Attendees will be able to enter only one time to win this grand door prize by electronic entry at the AARP of Louisiana Exhibit Booth or the Nexus Holidays Exhibit Booth, beginning at 10:00 am up to 2:30 pm. An eligible entry must contain a valid email address. At 2:45 pm, the winner will be announced but must be present at the expo to claim the prize. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. The odds of winning will depend on the number of entries.

The official rules for winning door prizes at the 2017 Senior Day Expo is available at The Best of Times Exhibit Booth during the expo hours from 10 am to 3 pm and is available online at www.thebestoftimesnews.com .