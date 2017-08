Get Ready for the 2017 Solar Eclipse at Shreve Memorial Library On Monday, August 21, a solar eclipse will occur across the United States. Shreve Memorial Library is here to help you prepare. Some branches will host viewing parties for the event, while others will supply free safe viewing glasses, while supplies last. The event is free and open to all ages. Viewing parties will take place on August 21, at 1:00 p.m. at the following branches. The Broadmoor Branch is hosting “The All American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party” on the front lawn of the branch located at 1212 Captain Shreve Drive. In addition to free safe viewing glasses, you’ll have an opportunity to create your own pin whole projector for safe viewing. The library will supply the materials to make the device. You’ll need to bring your own scissors and tape. Free bottled water will be available. Bring your lawn chair and join the North Shreveport Branch in the parking lot at the branch, located at 4844 North Market for its “2017 Eclipse Viewing Party!” Receive a pair of free safe viewing glasses. Bottled water and popcorn will be served. Patrons are asked to gather in the library’s parking lot at West Shreveport Branch, located at 4380 Pines Road for the “Solar Eclipse Viewing Party.” The limited number of free solar viewing glasses will be handed out prior to the event. Means Branch, located at 7016 E. Magnolia Lane in Ida will distribute safe solar eclipse glasses from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the branch. The glasses are FREE and are available while supplies last. To see other branches where FREE glasses are available, go to www.shreve-lib.org. The eclipse will peak in our area at approximately 1:17 p.m. when the moon will obscure 78% of the sun. The last total solar eclipse occurred in 1991, and the next one is predicted to happen in 2024.