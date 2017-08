Local Purse Auction to Benefit Programs of The Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary “What’s Your Purse-onality? Purses for a Purpose” purse auction is set for Saturday, August 26th from 10am-1pm, at Events on the Red in Bossier City. Advanced tickets are on sale now through August 22nd for $10 and may be purchased online at www.purses2017.eventbrite.com or at The Salvation Army, 200 East Stoner. Tickets at the door will be $15. There will be more than 1,000 purses for sale and auction. Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors and Coach are just some of the designer bags that will be available. This isn’t just “ladies only” at the event. There will be some awesome silent auction items up for grabs for the men. Items include (4) LSU 50-yard line football tickets plus golf and fishing packages. "All of the money raised will help fund Salvation Army programs right here in Shreveport-Bossier. These programs provide support for local children, veterans, women, families and seniors; and the Salvation Army only spends 16 cents per dollar for administrative costs,” says project chair Sarah Price. Sonja Bailes will emcee and Stacey Durante will auctioneer. The Salvation Army Shreveport Women’s Auxiliary is a volunteer, educational and fundraising arm of The Salvation Army. The Auxiliary champions initiatives that seek to enrich the lives of our community members by meeting them at their point of need. Sponsors for the event include The Merkle Foundation. For questions or to set-up interviews call 318-424-3200.