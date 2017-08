Krewe of Elders Coronation Bal

KREWE OF ELDERS CORONATON BAL ON AUGUST 25th

The Krewe of Elders Coronation Bal will be held on Friday, August 25, 2017, at VFW Post 4588, 1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City at 6:30 p.m. Silent auction, BYOB, set-ups provided, Tex-Mex buffet dinner, entertainment provided by Backbeat Boogie Band. Members $40.00; non-members $50.00, festive or casual attire. For information, please call: 752-9175 or 469-7168.