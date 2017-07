Mini Med School Offers Hands-On Medical Training to Public

LSU Health Shreveport will open its doors to the community at Mini Med School, with sessions kicking off Aug. 1.

During this four-week program, held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 22, LSU Health faculty will discuss interesting health topics and offer participants hands-on activities and demonstrations that doctors and other healthcare professionals receive during their training.

Cost of Mini Med School is $40 for first-time participants, which includes a white lab coat and all four sessions. The fee for returning Mini Med alums is $20. Registration is now open at www.lsuhealthminimed.com .

Mini Med session topics will include:

Aug. 1: Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine

Dr. Shane Barton, Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at LSU Health, will share the latest in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine.

Aug. 8: Allied Health Professions

Mini Med participants will get hands-on training from LSU Health’s School of Allied Health Professions, which includes programs in occupational and physical therapy, physician assistant, speech language pathology and more. This session will be held at the School of Allied Health Professions building located at 1450 Claiborne Ave. on the LSU Health campus.

Aug. 15: Pediatrics

Learn how the many subspecialties in LSU Health’s Pediatrics put the well-being of children first.

Aug. 22: Research & Clinical Trials

Learn more about research efforts at LSU Health Shreveport and how that work leads to clinical trials.

For more information, contact Angela Cason at 318-675-8789 or at acaso1@lsuhsc.edu.