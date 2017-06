Continuing Education Seminar to be held on August 9th in Shreveport

The Community Healthcare Education Network of Northwest Louisiana (CHEN) will host a seminar for health care professionals on Wednesday August 9, 2017 from 8 am to 4 pm at Riverview Hall located at 600 Clyde Fant Parkway in downtown Shreveport.

This seminar is “The ABC’s of HealthCare” which will feature Dr. Patrick McGauly discussing “Strategies to avoid an emergency room visits”, Nancy Nicholson discussing “Healthcare Ethics”, Dr. Robert Holladay discussing “An Update on COPD”, Attorney Lee Aronson discussing “Dynamics of End of Life Care”, and Greg Redmon discussing “Move or Lose It: The clinical basis for exercise at all ages”.

Seminar registration is $10 which includes lunch. Deadline for registrations is August 1st. No late registrations will be accepted. Mail your $10 check along with your name and address, and email address to CHEN, Box 53212, Shreveport, LA 71135